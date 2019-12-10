STEVENSVILLE — Lori VonKoenig is retiring at the end of this school year after walking the halls at Lakeshore schools for almost 50 years – first as a student and then as the director of bands.
“I’m looking forward to having more free time because my main reason for doing this is I have two beautiful grandsons, and I want to spend more time with them,” said the Stevensville native, who graduated from Lakeshore High School in 1980.
VonKoenig has been director of bands for Lakeshore schools for the past 32 years, with the Lakeshore Lancer Marching Band earning its eighth state championship in November. It was the band’s fifth consecutive state win in its division. The program also won titles in 2002, 2003 and 2008.
“I love Lakeshore,” she said. “I love the people. It’s a wonderful community.”
VonKoenig said she has only lived away from Stevensville for the four years she attended Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in music education in 1984, and then during her first two years of working as a band director at Forest Hills Public Schools in the Grand Rapids area.
At the age of 58, she may be retiring from public schools, but she will still be seen working in the music scene in Southwest Michigan. She’s been hired by Marshall Music Co. in Portage to be a school service representative during the school year for Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties.
“I’ll be working with the band and orchestra directors, and I’ll also be doing consulting work and mentoring,” she said.
In addition, VonKoenig will work as a therapist for Centered on Wellness and will see clients at the Stevensville United Methodist Church.
“My master’s degree is in counseling,” she said. “I’ll be able to use that counseling master’s degree that I earned.”
Working two jobs may sound like a lot, VonKoenig believes she’ll be working a lot fewer hours than she worked as the director of bands.
“By not doing marching band, I’ll probably work 400 to 500 hours less a year,” she said. “In marching band and band, you do a lot outside the school day.”
Her replacement has already been chosen – Matt Pagel – who was hired as a band teacher in 2018. She said she is especially excited about Pagel taking her place because he is a 2001 Lakeshore High School graduate.
“Matt knows the traditions of Lakeshore because he was a graduate of Lakeshore,” she said. “That was very important to me when I was finding somebody to take my place. It needed to be somebody who understood the community and loved the kids and the community and loved the traditions.”
VonKoenig said her last day at Lakeshore will be bittersweet.
“I’m going to tremendously miss the kids,” she said. “But I am really excited about the new adventures. It’s just going to be great.”
She believes the Lakeshore band program will continue in its winning tradition because the “dream team” will remain after she’s gone.
About six years ago, she said Lakeshore partnered with two professionals in Chicago to help the band with its music arrangements and choreography.
“The kids have become a powerhouse, and I think that’s because we got the right formula,” she said.
Also staying on as a band teacher is Joel Hosey.
Superintendent Phil Freeman said the district will start looking for a third band teacher in January.
“How blessed we are to have had her the number of years we had her,” said Freeman at Monday’s school board meeting.
VonKoenig has received many awards over her years with Lakeshore.
In 2000 she was awarded the U.S. Presidential Teacher Award from then-President Bill Clinton. In 2001 she was awarded the Golden Acorn Award for Excellence in Teaching from the Berrien Community Foundation. In 2003 she was awarded the R. James Johnson Distinguished Educator Award from Lakeshore Public Schools.
Other awards she has received include the Lakeshore Outstanding Alumni Awards in 2007 and Michigan Competing Band Association’s Outstanding Director in 2011.
In 2015, she was recognized as one of the “Top 50 Directors Who Make a Difference” by the School Band and Orchestra Magazine, and in 2016 she was named the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association’s Outstanding Band Director.
