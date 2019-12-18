BENTON TOWNSHIP — All things must come to an end.
That was true earlier this year when “Avengers: Endgame” was released, and it’ll be true Thursday when “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” hits theaters as the final installment in the latest trilogy of Star Wars films.
For Thursday’s release, Celebration Cinema in Benton Township and three of the Moore Theatres – Loma Theatre in Coloma, Michigan Theatre in South Haven and Wonderland Cinema in Niles – have a number of screens set aside for the last big event movie for a while.
Dan Rimpel, general manager at Celebration Cinema, said it’s not quite a big enough movie to add extra screenings, but the staff has been busy prepping for big crowds on opening weekend.
“Most showings are pretty much close to being sold out,” he said Tuesday. “There are still a few tickets here and there.”
The PG-13 film, directed by J.J. Abrams, is expected to make somewhere in the $175-$200 million range over its first weekend in theaters, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“The Rise of Skywalker” reunites stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac, as well as Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams and unused footage of Carrie Fisher.
In December 2015, “The Force Awakens” revived the franchise with a then-record domestic debut of $248 million. “The Last Jedi” debuted to $220 million in December 2017.
Rimpel said this probably won’t be the last big event movie with the Marvel franchise still around.
“You just never know what the next big thing will be. I’m sure they’ll come out with some big (film),” he said. “Or turn another book series, like ‘Hunger Games’ or ‘Harry Potter,’ into movies.”
At two hours and 35 minutes, this is the longest Star Wars movie, just three minutes longer than “The Last Jedi.”
A representative for Moore Theatres was unavailable for comment Tuesday, according to its answering service.
