SOUTH HAVEN — A decade ago, South Haven Township homeowner Mark Odland paid for construction of a large revetment wall to protect his lakefront property and beach from erosion.
It seemed indestructible at the time.
“We used a product called Redi Rock,” Odland said. “Huge concrete blocks ... weighing more than a ton each were placed one at a time on a foundation 15 feet below sea level and built up one layer at a time. The wall was built up to a height of between 6-8 feet above the shore, and huge boulders were placed in front of the wall upon completion.”
The Odlands loved their lakefront home on 77th Street, with its 175 feet of beach. That is, until this fall when high waves and strong winds, fueled by the near-record water levels on Lake Michigan, eroded the revetment and washed away the Odland’s beach.
“Day after day of prevailing northwest to north winds caused the lake to surge and waves began to breach the north side of the wall ... thus causing significant erosion on the neighboring property and erosion behind our wall,” Odland said. “With those storms came huge amounts of floating debris including trees, logs, docks, boats, decks, etc., all causing additional damage.”
The damage caused by high water levels on Lake Michigan is all too familiar to Brian deBest, owner of deBest Inc. in South Haven.
For the past 20 years deBest’s landscaping firm has built revetments. But because of the high water the past couple of years, the company has had to come up with more creative ways to complete their erosion-control structures, and in some cases use different materials.
In the case of the Odland home, deBest used large excavating equipment and an amphibious dump truck to unload sand, clay and huge boulders – referred to as armor stone – that will comprise the outer portion of the current revetment. The boulders will line the entire length of the existing wall, which will then be raised in height to prevent waves from breaching the top of it.
The limestone boulders, each weighing from 1 to 5 tons, came from a mine in Wisconsin and were shipped by barge this fall for deBest’s erosion control projects.
“The boulders seem to work much better than other materials taking the energy out from the wave action,” deBest said.
DeBest is using the massive boulders for other erosion control projects, as well.
“We currently have 17 projects similar to the Odland’s currently in process,” deBest said. “We are working from the Fennville area to as far south as New Buffalo.”
Such erosion-control measures come with a hefty price tag.
Odland said these latest erosion control measures will cost approximately $150,000. He also had to work with an environmental engineer and obtain permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy to proceed with the project.
“On the north side of our property immediately next to the adjoining neighbor, we lost between 30-40 feet of our property. It (erosion) would have threatened our home had we failed to take action. It is threatening the property next door, where no protection was placed.”
Some people have been critical of lakefront property owners these days, saying they never should have purchased homes and beachfront land so close to Lake Michigan, and that the measures some utilize to protect their land from erosion don’t work.
“Even though we are the landowners and even though we are paying significant taxes on lots that are underwater, we consider ourselves caretakers of this wonderful lakefront doing what we can to preserve it for the generations that will follow,” Odland said.
“The school of thought that suggests we shouldn’t do anything to protect our property is not one that we believe in. ... Remember when tires, car bodies, wheels, concrete slabs, tree stumps, 55-gallon drums filled with concrete, engine blocks and other garbage was dumped on the bluffs and used for shoreline erosion protection in the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s? How did that work out? Much of it litters our shore today south of South Haven.”