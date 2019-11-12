BANGOR — Covert High School senior Erika Villegas was crowned Miss Bangor 2020 on Saturday in the Bangor High School auditorium.
The daughter of Trinidad and Teresa Villegas, she is a honor student who plans to obtain her cosmetology license after graduation. Erika’s volunteer activities include work with the Bangor Relay for Life and the Bangor Fire Department pancake breakfasts. She has one brother and two sisters.
Chosen as first runner-up was Le’onna Wallace, daughter of Tisha Kennedy.
The Southwestern Michigan College freshman plans to attend Oakland University and major in musical theater. She has received many honors and awards in cheerleading, marching band and basketball, along with Soprano of the Year, Excellence in Choreography for Show Choir and the Kay Myrkle Scholarship.
Her volunteer activities include Relay for Life, the Bangor Fire Department pancake breakfast, Anxiety Campaign, makeup artist for theater events and the Bangor Apple Festival.
Receiving two titles was Hannah Householder, who was crowned second runner-up and Miss Congeniality. The Bangor High School senior is the daughter of Gary and Sandy Householder.
Her school activities include cross country, cheerleading, softball and marching band. As a volunteer, she is involved with Al-Van Humane Society, Red Cross Blood Drive, Relay for Life and is a mentor/tutor.
Hannah plans to receive her associate degree from Lake Michigan College this spring and then transfer to Western Michigan University to pursue a degree in forensic psychology, and a masters in psychology.
Crowned Miss Teen Bangor 2020 was Aubreyanna Mitchell, the daughter of Kristi and Randy Mitchell. She is a ninth-grade student at Bangor High School. First runner-up in that contest was Cadence Mitchell, daughter of daughter of Kristi and Randy Mitchell. She is an eighth-grader at Bangor Middle School.