BENTON HARBOR — A woman and her two children spent Christmas together parked somewhere in Berrien County in their van.
“There’s no place in any of the shelters or anywhere for her to go,” said Julee Laurent, executive director of Emergency Shelter Services (ESS). “We have to look that problem straight in the eye and fix it.”
One of the ways ESS plans to look at this problem and fix it is to ramp up its effort this year for the Point-In-Time (PIT) Count of the county’s homeless population.
The PIT Count is a nationwide effort to tally the number of unsheltered Americans living on the street in a single 24 hours in January. It began in 2003 and is a requirement by The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in order to receive federal funding for homeless programs.
That day this year in Michigan is Jan. 29, and ESS is seeking volunteers to take to the streets to find the homeless.
Stanley Scott, fundraiser and event coordinator for ESS, said doing the PIT Count is important not just because it’s mandated.
“But it gives us an opportunity to really have a legitimate shot at finding some of these people that we wouldn’t normally find,” he said. “There are a lot of them. In areas of this county where they say there are no homeless, there are homeless.”
Scott likes to share the success story of Nate R., a homeless man they found sleeping in his car during a PIT Count two years ago.
“Because he was able to be identified, he is still housed to this day,” he said. “He received Section 8 housing, which was a great help to him because he had to have a surgery. Normally you would lose your place without having any income in a situation like that, but he was able to recover and get his life on track.”
Laurent said teams will fan out to every part of Berrien County during three shifts that day to check places where homeless people might be. She said this will include McDonald’s and diners, places people can go to get a cup of coffee and sit there for four to five hours, as well as train stations, campgrounds, laundromats, libraries, hospitals, truck stops, park and rides, and behind big box stories.
“We’ll look at baseball fields, like in the dugouts,” Laurent said. “There’s a lot of places people go to find warmth that traditionally no one would be looking at.”
She said volunteers will have to walk down hills and look under train trestle, and other similar hard to reach locations, like along walking trails, where people might set up tents.
“One year we found a veteran out in the woods in New Buffalo. He has since been housed,” Laurent said.
Scott said for those who can’t volunteer that day, they can encourage people that they know are homeless to be found or let ESS know what public spaces homeless people are spending time in their communities.
“It’s not a situation where you’re going to be taken to jail or anything,” he said. “We’re just there to gather information and help.”
Laurent said groups have donated items for the volunteers to hand out to people while doing the count, like handwarmers, socks, gloves, sleeping bags, jackets and McDonald’s gift cards. It offers an opportunity to not only help the chronically homeless, but let people know about the services ESS offers, she said.
The volunteers will fill out a form for each homeless person they find, which remains completely confidential. It asks information like their age and ethnicity, but also if they’ve served in the military and what they’re trying to do about their situation.
“PIT helps us better understand who is facing homelessness on a given day so that we can advocate for additional resources to provide services for our homeless population with the goal of ultimately ending homelessness in our community,” Laurent said.
In years past, ESS has only had about 15 volunteers for the PIT Count, and found 10-15 people.
“I’m thinking with the manpower we’re getting this year, that number is going to be a lot higher,” Scott said. “You’re limited where you can look with your manpower. If we could actually find more people, we would have a lot more money coming in to help people,” Scott said. “Right now, the grant year just got started and we’re out of money in our rapid rehousing fund.”
That fund is from the state of Michigan and pays for security deposits and first months rent for folks. Those funds are based on the PIT Count.
“We had to contact the state and let them know that after three months, we’ve gone through everything we had for the year for that, so we have to reallocate it,” Laurent said. “They didn’t realize it was that bad here. Berrien County can sometimes fall off the radar because we’re not quite near a big city, but we’ve got a few cities here that are in desperate need.”
She said the shelters are all full and that they’re always at capacity.
“We have a wait list normally of 50 people for our shelter and our shelter is usually 65 percent children,” Laurent said.
She said homelessness is not just a local issue, it’s a nationwide problem.
“It’s something we need to wrap our heads around nationally, but for us in this building we can wrap our heads, and our funding, around it locally,” Laurent said.
To get involved in the PIT Count, call ESS at 925-1131 Ex. 101, or email jlaurent@emergencyshelterservices.org. For more information about ESS, visit www.essberrien.org.
Contact: anewman@TheHP.com, 932-0357, Twitter: @HPANewman