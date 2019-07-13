BERRIEN SPRINGS — A staple at the Berrien County Youth Fair has always been Rides Wristband Days during fair week, where on certain days and times fairgoers can ride the rides unlimited for one price. Again this year, “every day will be Rides Wristband Day,” says Executive Director Karen Klug.
Wade Shows rides personnel oversee the rides at the Fair each summer, and partnered with the Fair last year to make each day a wristband day. Klug said, “The response continues to be overwhelming; it is such a good deal.”
Klug said fairgoers enjoyed the rides wristbands because they can be used throughout the day instead of a restricted time period, “which makes everybody happy because the prices are affordable and the times are flexible.” She also said the lines are not as long because everyone is not trying to get on the rides at the same time.
During the fair, wristbands will have two price levels: Monday through Thursday prices will be $22 each, while Friday and Saturday prices will be $25 each. A special sale promotion on rides wristbands will take place until Aug. 9, when the price will be $18 per wristband at various Honor Credit Union locations and the BCYF office. This saves riders $4 per wristband if they use it Monday through Thursday, or it will save them $7 per wristband if they use it on Friday or Saturday.
Wristband vouchers are available at the following Honor Credit Union locations: Benton Harbor, Berrien Springs, Buchanan, Coloma, Decatur, Dowagiac, Oshtemo, Niles, Paw Paw, St. Joseph and Stevensville, as well as the BCYF office for a limited time.
Riders will receive a wristband voucher to be used on any one day during the fair. The vouchers are exchanged for a wristband at the fair in the rides area. The minimum height requirement for all rides is 36 inches. Some rides may have additional height restrictions.
The voucher sale ends on Aug. 9. Fair dates are August 12-17. This year’s fair theme this year is “Country Nights and Carnival Lights.”
For more information, please contact the Fair office at 473-4251.