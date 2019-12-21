ST. JOSEPH — After years of debate, Berrien County’s expanded public transportation plan is gassed up and ready to go, the Board of Commissioners heard Thursday.
Evan Smith, the county’s transportation coordinator, outlined the pilot program for increased service by Berrien Bus that will be launched after the first of the year.
The plan is designed to reach more riders and take them to more places, Smith said. This includes routes on Mondays and Wednesdays between Benton Harbor and Niles and Coloma-Watervliet and Benton Harbor, and on Tuesdays and Thursdays between Benton Harbor and Niles, Niles to New Buffalo and Benton Harbor to New Buffalo. The plan shows pick-ups starting at around 8 a.m. and ending between 4 and 5 p.m.
The routes were laid out to meet demand outside of the areas already served by the Niles-Buchanan and Benton Harbor Dial a Ride services. Berrien Bus hopes to carry 40,000 passengers a year.
Last May commissioners gave the transportation office the green light to begin outlining a two-year pilot project, earmarking $100,000 for 2020 and 2021 to keep things running. Declining ridership, increasing costs and a drop in state and federal funding has threatened to shut down the bus service within three years.
This decision came after discussions and public meetings dating back to at least 2014. Transportation studies recommended consolidating the county’s four bus systems into a single entity that would be more efficient and would cover locations that do not now receive public transportation.
Berrien is the only county in Michigan with four separate bus systems. Passengers complained that it could take all day to get to one location and back, involving transfers from one operation to another that were expensive.
The latest plan recommended routes to South Bend and Michigan City. Studies showed that implementing such a plan would cost an additional $1.6 million a year and would likely require approval of a tax increase. Benton Harbor transportation authorities balked at participating in a countywide system.
Berrien commissioners decided to go with the less expensive option that will provide exact numbers on demand and ridership and result in a better picture of how to go ahead.
Smith said his office will be evaluating route performance, scheduling, demand for transfers and other factors and will make adjustments as they go along.
Dan Fette, the county’s director of community development, said that an important part of the plan will be getting the word out that the new routes are available to the public, retailers and health care facilities.
This will include brochures and online messages, along with community meetings. They expect that the big communications push will come in the spring as demand ramps up.
Providing information to potential riders will be “very simple,” Smith said. “If you have a question call us, and we will walk you through it.”
Contact: jmatuszak@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @HPMatuszak