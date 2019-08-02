Expanding the dig

NILES — Western Michigan University Professor Michael Nassaney likes to say that archaeology is like a box of chocolates, in that one never knows what one will get. That’s especially true for participants in this year’s Fort St. Joseph archaeological field school, except the box of chocolates has been exchanged for garbage dump.
Nassaney told reporters and dignitaries at Thursday’s Fort Media Day that this year’s field school has been able to excavate some of the area under the city’s former garbage dump off of Bond Street. The fort site the field school has been excavating for the last 20 years lies right next to the former dump.
“One of the questions that plagued us over the years is how big is the site,” Nassaney said. “Half of the people said it was in the river and half said it was under the dump. For the first 20 years, we’ve been looking at the area between the river and the dump. This year for the first time ever, we dug trenches into the dump and excavated the area.
“We found 18th century artifacts and distinct architectural features,” he added. “It has helped us define the parameters of the site, but it could take decades upon decades to find the full extent of the fort site. … The question is how far the site goes. Fort St. Joseph wasn’t built in a day and it won’t be excavated in a day.”
Fort St. Joseph was occupied on the east side of the St. Joseph River near present day Niles from 1691 to 1781. It was under the control, successively, by the French, British, Spanish and American government until it was burned down in 1781. Over the centuries, the location of the fort was lost until Nassaney and others at WMU discovered the site in 1998.
Nassaney noted that they were able to dewater the former dump site in early July and go down below the dump to start excavating. Among other discoveries, they found carbonized maize which he hypothesized was something Native Americans burned in large pits to tan deer hides.
“The challenge was that we had to dig away the 20th century stuff and peel off the bottom of the dump to reveal the old plow zone,” he said.
Niles attorney and longtime field school volunteer Mary Ellen Drolet and Grand Valley State junior Alex Michnick are among those exploring the trenches dug below the dump. As in past years, attendees at this year’s field school include community volunteers like Drolet, college students like Michnick and area middle and high school students.
Michnick, a native of Grandville, said the field school experience this year has convinced him that he definitely wants to be an archaeologist. He and Drolet said that the trench excavations have been a little different than the work in the rest of the fort site with different soil types found. Their major discovery so far was finding a musket ball.
Fernwood Botanic Garden naturalist Wendy Jones was among the community members taking time off work this year to take part in the field school. “I’ve wanted to do this for a very long time and was able to work it out this year,” she said. “It’s fun to really experience it. It’s something I’ve always been interested in.”
The public can visit the fort site this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. The fort site is located off of Bond Street near the St. Joseph River access site south of the dam in Niles. People will be able to see artifacts, tour the site, see re-enactors, or ride in a voyageur canoe.
People will also be able to pick up a copy of Nassaney’s new book, “Fort St. Joseph Revealed,” which is a compilation of articles written by Nassaney, past field school participants and other WMU professors about the fort archaeological project.
People visiting the dig this weekend will be able to get a better idea of what an 18th Century fort structure might look like thanks to Niles resident Neil Hassinger, who took the structure dimensions uncovered in past digs to build a “ghost house” in a section of the fort site.