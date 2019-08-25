DOWAGIAC — The Southwestern Michigan College Faculty Association continues to call for SMC officials to conduct a more expanded search for a new college president.
The SMC Board of Trustees voted last Monday to conduct an internal search to find a replacement for David Mathews, who announced earlier this month that he’s retiring at the end of the year. The board has set a Sept. 10 deadline for internal applicants to apply.
The faculty association represents 60 full-time faculty members at the college and was formed after faculty voted to unionize in early 2018. The union and the college have been negotiating a new contract for several months.
A press release was put out late last week by the Michigan Education Association on behalf of the faculty association. It reiterated points made by faculty members at the board meeting last week as they urged board members to conduct a nationwide search.
“As faculty members, we believe that it is in the best interests of our students, staff and the community for the board to conduct a nationwide search for our new president. To limit the search to internal candidates is both short sighted and ill-advised, foregoing an opportunity to find the best candidate to lead our college,” Association President Jeff Dennis said.
“We feel it is imperative to go through this process in the most transparent and ethical manner possible, as it reflects upon the very integrity of the college,” Association Secretary Robin Shipkosky added. “While we certainly welcome internal candidates, it is our position that external candidates must be encouraged to apply. To exclude external candidates short circuits this all-important process.”
Shipkosky noted that association members are concerned that the selection of an internal candidate will result in contract negotiations continuing to be stalled.
“Limiting the search for a new president to internal candidates not only prevents us from finding the best president to lead us into the future, it represents the status quo in our stalled negotiations.” she said.
The faculty association recently requested state mediated fact-finding in an attempt to reach a settlement after mediation efforts failed. While the two sides have agreed on a number of items, they still disagree on salaries. The association claims that SMC faculty ranks among the lowest of all community colleges across the state.
In approving an internal search, SMC board members said that an external search could cost as much as $50,000 to $100,000 and provided no guarantee that they’d find someone who would be a good fit for the college. Trustees did not rule out an external search, but said they wanted to look internally first.
Board members did invite the public to attend the board’s Sept. 16 meeting to share what characteristics and qualities they’d like to see in a new president.