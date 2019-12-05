Family Funeral Home closes

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Families who have the cremains of loved ones at Family Funeral Home in Benton Township need to pick them up within 30 days of receiving written notice, due to the funeral home’s recent closing.
The funeral home’s founder, the late Rev. Emery Varrie, died in 2016, leaving as the trustee of his estate the Rev. Derrick Aldridge of Second Chance Missionary Baptist Church in Flint. Varrie was the senior pastor of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Benton Township when he died at the age of 54.
To make an appointment to pick up the cremains, call Aldridge at 810-845-2023 or email him at pastorda@comcast.net.
According to state law, funeral homes have to wait at least six months from the date of cremation before disposing of any cremains. After six months, written notice must be given to the families giving them 30 days to pick up the cremains.
After 30 days, the proper disposition of the cremains of non-veterans includes “interment, entombment, or inurnment of unclaimed cremated remains in a cemetery in this state.”
The cremains of a veteran or a veteran’s spouse must be put in a cemetery designated solely for veterans by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or by the Michigan Department of Veterans Affairs.
Family Funeral Services was started in 2003 by Varrie and his brother, Carl Varrie, according to the Herald-Palladium archives.
