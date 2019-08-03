BUCHANAN — A horrific crash early Friday afternoon at North Main Street and Miller Road north of Buchanan left four people dead and two others injured. Police believe alcohol, a high rate of speed and a blown stop sign may have all contributed to the tragedy.
The crash occured at 12:07 p.m. in Buchanan Township, according to Berrien County Sheriff’s Lt. Steve Campbell, when a 2007 Ford Fusion traveling at high speeds apparently blew through the stop sign on Miller Road and struck a southbound 2000 Honda Accord on Main Street.
All four people in the Honda Accord were all pronounced dead at the scene. “Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash,” police said in a news release.
Killed in the crash were driver Robert Klint, 66, of Sawyer, along with passengers Kent Williamson, 52, of Virginia, Melissa Klint, 60, of Sawyer and Landyn Klint, 22, of Sawyer. Police did not provide details of how the victims are related. However, according to other media reports Robert and Melissa Klint were married, Landyn Klint was their daughter, and Williamson was a brother to Melissa Klint.
The Fusion’s driver and passenger were taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital by Med Flight and by ambulance. Police had not released their names as of Friday evening.
The sheriff’s department reported that the investigation remains open. Reports will be submitted to the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of criminal charges.
The Berrien County Crash Reconstruction Team was activated and at the scene.
Departments and agencies responding to the scene besides the Sheriff’s Department were the Buchanan city police and fire departments, the Buchanan Township fire department, the Berrien Springs/Oronoko Township Fire Department, Med Flight and the Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service.