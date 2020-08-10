A powerful storm packing high winds tore through the region Monday evening, knocking down power lines and trees across Southwest Michigan and leaving many without electricity.
Emergency responders were dispatched quickly after the storm blew through, fanning out to answer calls of live power lines arcing across roads and trees blocking roadways.
There were also unconfirmed reports of several minor fires, though few details available.
Forecasters saw the well-developed storm, called a derecho, coming for several hours, giving area residents plenty of notice to take shelter around the dinner hour. According to media reports, parts of Iowa and Illinois were hit with wind gusts higher than 100 mph before the storm blew east toward Southwest Michigan and Northern Indiana.
Some of the storm’s energy seemed to dissipate before the fast-moving system packing straight-line winds hit the region, but it was still enough to cause havoc in sporadic areas.