ST. JOSEPH — A passenger in a vehicle involved in a fatal accident Sunday in St. Joseph had been shot twice in an earlier incident in Benton Township, police reported Monday.
A Benton Harbor man – who had not been wounded in the shooting – was killed in the rollover crash as the vehicle was taking the wounded passenger to the hospital, police concluded.
Jhuone Fonder, 23, of Benton Harbor, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident that happened on Port Street, in front of the Berrien County jail, and was reported to police at 6:32 a.m., according to the news release from the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety.
An autopsy conducted at Western Michigan University concluded Fonder died from injuries caused by the accident and that he had not been wounded in the shooting at Blossom Acres housing development.
Passenger Lakwanta Griffin, 24, of Benton Harbor had been shot in the right arm and hip at Blossom Acres housing development, on Blossom Lane. The accident occurred as the driver was speeding to Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.
Benton Township police were investigating a report of shots fired when they found that St. Joseph officers were on the scene of a crash in which a passenger had been shot.
Township officers spoke with Griffin at the hospital. He said he had attended a party a Blossom Acres and when people were leaving an argument broke out and shots were fired, and he was hit.
No suspect has been identified as the person who fired the shots, and police continue to investigate the shooting.
Fonder was a passenger in the 2019 Ford Fusion and was ejected from the vehicle, as was the driver, Larry Carter, 27, also of Benton Harbor. Carter, Griffin and another passenger, Shamur McClure, 23, of Benton Township, received non-life-threatening injuries from the accident and were also transported to Lakeland Medical Center.
The investigation into the fatal traffic crash is being handled by the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety, with assistance from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team. Once the investigation is complete, the report will be forwarded to the Berrien County prosecutor’s office for review of possible criminal charges.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Benton Township Police Detective Bureau, at 925-1135, or Crime Stoppers, at 574-288-STOP.
Contact: jmatuszak@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @HPMatuszak