Fatal shooting in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday morning.
Benton Harbor officers responded to a call at 11:21 a.m. Sunday for a woman with a head wound at 185 W. May St. in Benton Harbor.
Upon arrival, officers found a 29-year-old woman who had been shot in the head and was unresponsive. She was ruled dead on scene.
According to a news release from the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, authorities do not know what circumstances led to the woman being shot. However, police say foul play is suspected.
The woman’s identity was not released Sunday.
Benton Harbor Public Safety Director Dan McGinnis said they are looking for information regarding the incident.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Robert Shepherd at 269-927-8435. Anonymous tips can be sent via smartphone using the BHDPS mobile app.
BHDPS was assisted by the Major Case Team and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department.
