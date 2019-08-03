CASSOPOLIS — Robert Eugene Leamon III was just 16 when he murdered pregnant girlfriend Becky Stowe in 1993. Now 42, he’s fighting for the chance to not spend the rest of his life in prison.
Leamon is one of two “juvenile lifers” in Cass County. A hearing was held this week in Cass County Circuit Court to determine if he’ll have the chance to get out on parole at some point under a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling giving new hope to so-called juvenile-lifer offenders.
The hearing comes as a result of a motion by Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz to resentence Leamon to life in prison without parole. The hearing was held Wednesday and Thursday before Circuit Judge Mark Herman, who will make his ruling at a later date.
Stowe, who along with Leamon was a student at Brandywine High School, disappeared July 13, 1993. Leamon denied involvement in her disappearance but was eventually arrested in 1995. He was convicted of first-degree murder in 1997.
The hearing concluded Thursday after testimony came from Leamon’s mother and stepfather as well as defense expert witness Michael Caldwell. Earlier, Fitz had called Stowe’s sister as well as another of Leamon’s girlfriends to the stand. Leamon took the stand on his own behalf Wednesday afternoon.
Angela Snyder Crocker said she would fear for her life if Leamon is released from prison. She was his girlfriend after his relationship with Stowe and was the one who told police that Leamon had confessed that he had killed Stowe and buried her body in a shallow grave on a relative’s property. She also testified that Leamon had assaulted and threatened her.
Kathy Opick, Leamon’s mother, described her son as athletic, with a lot of friends including girlfriends, and “average” academically. She acknowledged that although her family has gone through great pain, she couldn’t imagine what Stowe’s family went through.
Leamon’s stepfather, John “Buzz” Opick, testified that Leamon has matured during his years in prison and now is someone who wants to work to help others. He said he has visited Leamon often in prison and that he and his wife would provide a home for him, if Leamon is ever released.
Caldwell testified about both his general research about the brain development of adolescents, as well as the six hours he spent talking to Leamon and conducting psychological tests on him. He said adolescents are more impulsive than adults and less likely to think through decisions before acting.
As for his examination of Leamon, Caldwell said he evaluated factors such as Leamon’s father’s use of corporal punishment, his parents’ divorce, his mother’s depression and Leamon’s possible traumatic brain injuries from playing football and other sports.
Caldwell called Stowe’s murder “a horrible offense” that Leamon justified to himself as being an accident, which allowed him to pass lie detector tests. Leamon viewed a teen pregnancy as something “catastrophic” that would cause his life to never be the same again, Caldwell said.
He said he believes Leamon is “very close to being rehabilitated” with a very low probability of committing general or violent crimes in the future. Leamon has expressed “an extreme level of remorse” and has taken “complete responsibility” for the murder and lying, Caldwell said.