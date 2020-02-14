Marine Staff Sgt. Norman Camp and his wife, Cindy, eloped instead of having a traditional wedding, and Cindy never got to wear a wedding dress or cut a wedding cake. So today, along with 17 other couples, the Camps renewed their vows at the Orchards Mall in a Valentine’s Day event sponsored by radio station WIRX. Their children, Katie, 4, and James, 10, also got to take part in the ceremonies. The ceremony was performed by Jim Matthews, youth pastor at Lakeshore Christian Church. “I’ve done weddings, but nothing like this,” Matthews said. “I had fun.”