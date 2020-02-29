Benton Harbor water customers won’t be receiving fluoride in their water for at least two weeks because of a chemical leak at the city’s water plant. About 3,500 gallons of the anti-tooth decay chemical leaked from a storage tank last Friday. Michael O’Malley, acting chief operator at the plant, said the Berrien County Hazardous Materials Team assisted plant workers in cleaning up the spilled acid. O’Malley said the chemical did not pose a danger to the community or to the water supply, as the fluoride tank sits in a separate building away from the main water plant.