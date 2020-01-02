BENTON HARBOR — Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will host a Flood Map Information Open House in January for Lake Michigan shoreline communities of Berrien County.
The open house will provide residents with a chance to review a recently completed preliminary Flood Insurance Study and its accompanying preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps.
The study and the maps provide base flood information, designate areas that are subject to significant flood hazards within the shoreline areas, and offer information that public officials may use when permitting development in the floodplain.
The open house is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Benton Harbor Public Library, 213 E. Wall St., Benton Harbor.
According to Mary Beth Caruso at the FEMA Region V office, representatives from various local, state and federal agencies will provide the most current information about flood risk, flood insurance, floodplain development regulations and the process for floodplain mapping within Berrien County. The newly-prepared preliminary floodplain maps will be on display. These maps will be used as the basis for flood insurance ratings as well as local flood protection regulations adopted under the National Flood Insurance Program.
FEMA also intends for the maps to be used as tools to help with planning and outreach efforts to quickly respond to and recover from future events. Property owners, Realtors, lenders and insurance agents are encouraged to attend to learn more about coastal flood risk and hazard mitigation within their community.