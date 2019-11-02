SOUTH HAVEN — After being unable to identify the victim of a fiery crash Wednesday evening, police in Allegan County near South Haven believe they know that person’s name after being contacted by family members, according to a news release.
Allegan sheriff’s deputies first got word of the single-vehicle crash shortly after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, near the T-intersection of Blue Star Highway and 109th Avenue. When police arrived they arrived they found a vehicle engulfed in flames. South Haven Area Emergency Services were also called and put out the fire and found the deceased driver. No one else was in the burned- out vehicle.
A preliminary investigation showed the vehicle appeared to be traveling westbound on 109th Avenue when it failed to yield at the stop sign at Blue Star Highway. The vehicle struck a small hill in a wooded area on private property, flipped upside down and caught fire.
The driver’s body was burned beyond recognition, according to Sgt. Morgan Sullivan of the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department. Also destroyed was the license plate of the Dodge Durango, and police initially had difficulty locating a vehicle identification number (VIN) that could be identified.
On Friday police received a phone call from someone who believed their loved one might be the victim. The VIN was found on the vehicle and matched to the information from the family. “We are working with the family and the medical examiners office to positively identify the deceased. This could take several weeks for a positive identification,” the release stated.
The accident remains under investigation.