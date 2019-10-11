BENTON HARBOR — The final two meetings to gather public input on harbor plans for St. Joseph, St. Joseph Township and Benton Harbor will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Kinexus, 499 West Main St., Benton Harbor.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s Office of the Great Lakes has scheduled the meeting to further engage with community members and develop long-term, sustainable strategies that will enable the local communities to maximize the benefits of their harbor and waterfront assets.
Comments will help to shape a shared vision through the Twin Cities Harbor Sustainability Initiative for economic and community development along the waterfront. A final plan is expected to be presented to each city’s commission and the township board later this year.
EGLE is working in partnership with Michigan Sea Grant, Lawrence Technological University, the Harbor Conservancy, and other stakeholders to develop the Twin Cities Harbor Sustainability Initiative.
Transportation to each meeting is available by calling Dial-A-Ride at 269-927-4461 by 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 15.
For information on the Twin Cities Harbor Sustainability Initiative, go to SustainableSmallHarbors.org/Communities/St-Joseph-Benton-Harbor.