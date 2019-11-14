Final input sought on Coloma Twp. parks plan

COLOMA — Citizens of Coloma Township have 30 more days to give input on the township’s new parks and recreation master plan.
The Coloma Township Board held its first public hearing on the plan Wednesday night and a final public hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 11, before the next township board meeting.
Cindy LaGrow, hired by the township to assist with the plan, showed the draft plan to the board and the public during the hearing.
The township must create this plan, and approve it by the end of February, to be considered for any grants from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
It includes a “wish list” of parks projects the township would like to complete in the next five years.
Items on the list include enhancing the Paw Paw Lake Trail/bike lanes and adding striping or markings; cleaning the Paw Paw River; installing signage on the Paw Paw River; aesthetic and landscaping improvements at the township’s three parks, Helen Street Beach, Washington Park and Coloma Township River Park; adding more picnic tables; plus other items.
LaGrow said the plan can be tweaked up until the township board approves it. At Wednesday night’s meeting, someone representing the Coloma Youth Baseball Association mentioned that the associate would like to add scoreboards to the baseball fields at Washington Park in the near future, so that could be something added to the plan.
Drafts of the plan are available at the Township Hall, 4919 Paw Paw Lake Road, and at the township’s website, colomatownship.org.
In other business, the township got the final report from Wightman, the engineering firm, on its SAW Grant. The $745,000 grant funded a three-year process to document the state of, and create a capital improvement plan to maintain, the township’s stormwater and wastewater system. The final report will now be sent to the state.
