BERRIEN SPRINGS — The third and final phase of the Berrien Regional Education Service Agency’s Blossomland Learning Center remodeling project should get underway this fall.
Board members hope to finalize Phase III designs by November, and then approve bids for it by Jan. 1, 2020, Superintendent Kevin Ivers said this week.
“By this time next year, all the building interior, with the exception of the office area, will have been completed, so you’ll be able to tell the progress,” Ivers said. “All of the rooms will have been touched and remodeled completely by then.”
Architect Angela Pagel, of GMB Architecture & Engineering, of Holland, presented conceptual drawings at Monday’s board meeting.
The work is part of a three-phase project at Blossomland, which has never been remodeled in its 40-year history.
Phase III calls for additional interior and flooring work, as well as new furniture, for classrooms in BLC’s A and B pod areas, Ivers said. The estimated cost is $4 million.
“Construction on this part of the project will more than likely take place right at spring break of 2020,” Ivers said.
Construction manager Amanda Mason, of Miller-Davis Co., of Kalamazoo, also updated the board on Phase II, which is focused on the building’s C and D pod areas.
Phase II is mainly focused on exterior improvements, including the replacement of the building’s roof, Ivers said. The estimated cost is $4 million.
“Those (C and D pods) are scheduled to be completed by the second week of November,” Ivers said. “Three classrooms are being turned over to us about a week before school starts, so teachers can occupy those areas.”
Exterior doors and windows are also being installed, while the old roof has been removed, “and brick work is going up to replace that,” Ivers said.
BLC’s pool and locker room areas should be done by the beginning of November, he added.
Phase I dealt with infrastructure, including electrical, plumbing and heating, cooling and air-conditioning work.
Berrien RESA plans to finish the work by 2020. The district funded Phase I out of its special education millage, and is using funds it set aside for the other two phases.
Located in Berrien Springs, Blossomland serves students with severe multiple impairments and moderate to severe cognitive impairments, ages 3 to 26.
The board also renewed contracts with Lakeland for its employee assistance program, and the Twin Cities Area Transportation Authority (TCATA), for transporting students to off-site programs.
Lakeland will keep helping staff with personal problems at $25 per full-time and $18.75 per nine-month employee per school year, a board memo showed.
The full-time employee fees haven’t changed in 12 years, while Lakeland agreed to a reduced rate for employees who don’t work a full year, Ivers said.
“We appreciate our partnership with both of these providers, and their willingness to hold the line with costs,” he said.
TCATA will continue providing transportation at $3 each way for students living in Benton Harbor, Benton Township, and St. Joseph, a board memo showed.
If TCATA’s services aren’t available, the district will use First Student or Berrien County Public Transportation to fill the need.