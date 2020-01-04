As the saying goes, just because you’ve always done something a certain way, doesn’t mean it makes sense to keep doing it.
“Sometimes you have to step back and analyze what you’ve been doing and ask, ‘Is this a good idea?’” said Dan Hutchins, director of the Van Buren District Library (VBDL).
On Nov. 1, the library district, which has branches in Bangor, Bloomingdale, Covert, Decatur, Gobles, Lawrence and Mattawan, went to a fine-free system.
“I’ve been working in this business for 30 years,” Hutchins said. “It seemed heretical until I was challenged on the idea, did some research and found that times have changed.”
Buchanan is another area library that went fine-free in October of last year.
Some other area library directors are fond of the idea of going fine-free, while others, like the Maud Preston Palenske Memorial Library in St. Joseph, just increased the amount charged for fines on the first of the year.
Going fine-free
Hutchins said the discussion to eliminate fines for overdue materials started in early spring after the Kent District Library announced its decision to get rid of fines.
“Honestly, when I first heard it, I wasn’t crazy about it,” he said. “The more I thought about it, the more I found it appealing and it made sense.”
After asking other librarians across the state who were already fine-free about their experiences, Hutchins received only positive responses back, so he took the proposition to the VBDL Board and members agreed to think about it.
Hutchins said one of the big reasons libraries are eliminating fines is because they aren’t that much of a money maker.
“They usually only make up 0.5 to 1 percent of their budgets,” he said. “For us it’s about $8,000, which was pretty easy to find in our budget.”
Not only did the new policy get rid of charging fines, it wiped out existing fines people owed. But he said people will still be charged for lost or damaged items.
“After 35 days being late, the item is lost,” Hutchins said. “But if they pay that fine, then find the item, we’ll refund the fine. We still need people to bring things back.”
A small percentage
Lincoln Township Public Library Director Jessica Ishmael said overdue fines make up about 1-2 percent of the library’s yearly budget.
“It’s a pretty traditional system that’s pretty much on par with other area libraries,” she said. “That doesn’t include fee cards and book replacement fees, but it’s really not a lot.”
The typical item at the Lincoln Township Public Library carries a 10-cents-a-day overdue fine, with a $5 maximum.
In comparison, St. Joseph’s library just changed its policy to 20 cents a day, with a $10 maximum. But it eliminated fees for renting DVDs.
St. Joseph Public Library Director Stephanie Masin was unavailable to comment for this story.
Coloma Public Library Director Mary Harrison said going fine-free makes total sense for bigger library systems.
“I think that’s great if it fits in their budgets. It’s just enough that we can’t quite do that yet,” she said. “I’d be willing to consider it if we found another way to supplement our income. Fines make up about $5,000 a year for us. That’s not a ton, but it’s enough to buy some new books.”
Harrison said Coloma’s fine policy is “pretty tiny,” with a two-week grace period, then a 5-cent a day fine after that.
“We do hope it encourages people to return things,” she said. “That’s why it’s that, but we are looking at updating that policy in the future.”
Benton Harbor Public Library also carries a 5-cent-per-day late fine.
Ishmael, of Lincoln Township’s library, said going fine-free is something she’d like to explore and have a conversation about with her board in the future.
“From the time we first heard of the larger more urban libraries doing it, it felt like a very groundbreaking thing, because it’s such a traditional piece of library policy,” she said. “It’s exciting to see it take hold.”
A history of fines
Library fines have been around since lending libraries were first established.
“Fines were implemented as a mechanism to bring back items on time so others can use it,” Hutchins said. “But libraries are finding that going fine-free doesn’t change anyone’s behavior. If they were going to bring their book back on time, they’re still bringing it back on time. And if they’re bringing in their books late, they’re still going to bring in their books late.”
He said it’s different than when say someone is fined for speeding and continues to drive.
“For some reason with library fines, people think it’s a sin to have overdue books,” Hutchins said. “It keeps people away because they feel bad, but it’s just business to us. The evidence is showing it’s a practice that it’s time to end.”
Ishmael said even though fines may seem insignificant to some, it’s the perception of a barrier that fines create.
“It can take away from the feeling of feeling welcome at a library in some cases,” she said. “And that’s what brings (the library) the most value.”
When the Buchanan District Library announced its intention to drop fines, it wrote on its website: “Libraries are about providing access, and eliminating late fines is one way to ensure equitable access for everyone in our community. Going fine free is a growing trend in American libraries, resulting in increased visits and circulation. And that’s exactly what we want. We all benefit from a curious, engaged, and well-informed community.”
A fine-less future
Coloma library director Harrison said Friday that in the last week she’s heard of more and more libraries going fine-free.
“I’ve realized it’s not just the big libraries doing this,” she said. “I’ve not explored this with our board, but certainly the reasons to do it are a good thing: to improve services and keep up with the times. Libraries are always looking to modernize services. I’m relatively new here, so it’s just one of those things I’ll continue to research and pursue.”
Hutchins said already the VBDL has heard positive feedback on the new policy and expects it to bring more people into the library.
“People who have not visited in quite some time, because of fines, will come back and new people will come in and see us because there are no penalties anymore,” he said.
Hutchins said he’s heard a few people say that think the fines should stay – as a teaching mechanism.
“It’s not the libraries’ job to teach responsibility, especially in children,” he said. “They don’t control their own schedule. A lot of our libraries are in rural areas and not walkable, so most need adults to drive them. It’s not teaching children because they’re dependent on parents for library visits.”
Hutchins said the goal is simply to take away the negative stigma and increase library usage.
“That’s why we’re here,” he said. “We want people to use us.”
