EAU CLAIRE — A woman and her grown son are homeless after fire ripped through their modular home at 6274 Pipestone Road late Monday and into Tuesday.
However, according to Eau Claire-Pipestone-Berrien Fire Department Chief Norm Carl, Bobbie Wright and her son have a lot of family in the area and the home was insured. It’s the second time, however that the family has lost a home to fire.
Carl said it was 20-some years ago when their house on the same property was destroyed in a fire and was then replaced by the modular home.
According to Carl, the son was the only one home when fire broke out in the kitchen. He called 911 and got out safely. The chief said the fire was initially reported at 3:55 p.m. Monday and rekindled at 4:57 a.m. Tuesday. The exact cause of the original blaze has not been determined, Carl said.
The Eau Claire-Pipestone-Berrien Fire Department was assisted by the Berrien Springs Fire Department and Sodus Township Fire Department.
