BERRIEN SPRINGS — Downtown Berrien Springs will be the place to be Thursday as the village hosts its annual “Kindle Your Christmas Spirit” holiday celebration. The celebration is set for 6-9 p.m. with a variety of activities on tap including ice carvings, carriage rides, musical performances and visits with Santa.
The Christmas tree lighting ceremony is set for 6 p.m. at Memorial Park with music provided by the United Methodist Church “Joy Bringers” Bell Choir and Village President Milt Richter doing the honors of turning on the lights.
Stores and businesses will be decorated and open for the holiday, offering refreshments, special sales and holiday craft activities. Sculptor Randy Veldman will be creating ice sculptures throughout the evening.
Shuttles will be on hand to take people back and forth from the 1839 Courthouse Museum and the library to downtown, where the streets will be closed to car traffic. There will also be a live Nativity scene, free horse drawn carriage rides and tram rides to and from the Grove Park and the library.
Trinity Lutheran Church and School will host a Christmas program and sing-a-long at the 1839 Courthouse that evening. Also, the History Center has a new “Dear Santa” exhibit on display in the Sheriff’s House.
In addition, the History Center will host Scott Bradford reading Christmas stories, blacksmith Dave Francis will be making sleigh bells, people can take part in scavenger hunts and the gift shop will have books and pickle ornaments for sale.
The library will have music and a Christmas craft program. Craft activities and face painting will also be offered at the building next to the Journal Era in a program sponsored by Andrews University. Children will be able to write a letter to Santa at Uptown Pizza.
Pinatas and treats will be offered at the Adventists Southeast Asia Projects building at 105 S. Cass St., while there will be free face painting and treats at Fifth Third Bank. Outdoor events include live music and ice carving.
Groups performing downtown will be the Sylvester Vocalaires at 6 p.m. at the corner of Ferry and Main Streets, followed by the Village Adventist Elementary Choir at 6:30 p.m., the Berrien Springs High School Choir at 7:30 p.m. and the Andrews University Wind Quintet from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Village Hardware.