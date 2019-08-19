Fired up about fighting climate change

ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph City Commissioner Laura Goos just can’t take the heat anymore.
It’s not any kind of political pressure that’s making her hot under the collar. It’s the continual warming of the planet through the use of fossil fuels, which she learned more about at a recent climate change conference hosted by former Vice President Al Gore.
“The reality is that the globe is changing and there is not anything we can do to stop it,” said Goos, who attended the free training of the Climate Reality Leadership Corps in Minneapolis earlier this month. “We can’t completely re-freeze Greenland. We won’t get it back in our lifetime.”
That’s the bad news. The good news is that each of us can take steps to make sure it doesn’t get any worse, Goos said.
She compared it to a doctor diagnosing high blood pressure. “You can ignore it and risk having a heart attack. Or you can do something and reduce that risk.”
Goos, elected in 2016, has long been involved in environmental causes. In 2007 she organized a community day to discuss carbon options. As a city commissioner, she helped found a sustainability committee.
Those who wanted to participate in the Climate Reality conference had to apply and submit 10 acts of leadership they would perform over the next year. Goos made the cut. Those who attended paid their own travel and lodging expenses.
Goos said the information she gathered was “invaluable” and well worth the expense.
She was surprised that Gore, who produced “An Inconvenient Truth” and other documentaries and books about climate change, conducted most of the training himself. Other speakers included columnist Thomas Friedman, author of “Hot, Flat, and Crowded: Why We Need a Green Revolution – And How It Can Renew America.”
Goos said Gore was “very knowledgeable and passionate.”
While the conference focused on climate issues in the Midwest, it was attended by people from Europe, Asia, Africa, India and Latin America, showing the global nature of the crisis, Goos said.
One place where Midwesterners are seeing the impact of climate change is along the Great Lakes, the conference pointed out, with rising water levels and coastal erosion.
Over the last 30 years there has been more humidity, with more severe rain storms that cause flooding and damage crops, Goos said. Chemicals released from the soil, flowing into rivers and streams, contribute to algae blooms on the Great Lakes.
The changing climate means warmer winters, and that affects insects that in turn could damage crops, the commissioner said.
While some areas are seeing more flooding, others are experiencing more drought, which is expected to be three times more likely by 2050, Goos said. “That’s scary for our food supply.”
There are glimmers of sunshine amid the dire predictions.
The marketplace has seen “terrific strides” in the reduction of the cost of renewable energy sources, especially solar power, Goos said.
The world population, which drives fossil fuel consumption, is nearing its peak and is predicted to go down in the near future, Goos learned.
The conference participants went home with the tools to research and implement steps to stem the tide.
In St. Joseph, the sustainability team has been meeting to find ways to reduce energy use. The Department of Public Safety recently purchased two hybrid vehicles, Goos said. The street lights downtown and elsewhere are being replaced with energy-efficient LED lights.
City staff is even exploring the possibility of installing solar panels or even a green roof when the roof of city hall is replaced, according to Goos.
St. Joseph, Berrien County and others encourage recycling by putting more bins at parks and beaches, and during large events such as the Krasl Art Fair.
“We want to have a more green community,” Goos said.
There are things that can be done at home. Goos said 74 is about as high as she can set their AC “without my husband divorcing me.” She likes the heat up in the cold months, but is willing to turn down the thermostat and wear a sweater.
Her family tries to drive less, Goos said, and she works from home to save the short commute. They are avid recyclers and composters and are trying to reduce the amount of single-use plastics they use. They installed outdoor solar-powered lights.
As part of her leadership plan, Goos will be promoting energy efficiency at Whirlpool Corp., where she is the senior human resources manager. She also plans to report on the conference to her fellow commissioners.
“If everyone does 10 little things, it adds up over time,” Goos said.
Information is at www.climaterealityproject.org.
