Flagship Fish Market shutters BH location

BENTON HARBOR — Another restaurant bit the dust at 325 W. Main St. in Benton Harbor.
After six months in operation, Flagship True North Fish Market closed its doors Thursday.
While its Benton Harbor location is officially closed, the original location in Lakeside will remain open, the owner stated in a Facebook post.
“All of the staff and I want to send out a huge thank you to everyone who made True North a success, even if our tenure was brief,” owner Rachel Collins wrote on Facebook. “…Please accept our heartfelt thanks for all the support we got while open in the Twin Cities, and we hope to be up there and available to you again in 2020, one way or another.”
Collins could not be reached for an interview Friday.
This is the second local venture for Collins, who has been in the seafood business for 30 years. Collins opened Flagship Specialty Foods & Fish Market on Red Arrow Highway in Lakeside in 2016.
“Although we only have casual outdoor seating in the summer, several items you’ve enjoyed from our menu are available here to-go, including Fish & Chips,” Collins said in regard to the original location. “The same premium-quality seafood is available, and we post on Facebook daily to let you know what’s on-hand.”
The 1930s building at 325 W. Main St. is home to the large “FOOD” sign has seen several businesses come and go over the years.
Not many businesses have found success at that location for more than a couple years.
Prior to Flagship, the building housed Mosaic on Main (what was the former Cafe Mosaic), which closed in the summer of 2018.
The building at 325 Main St. has also been home to several diners over the years, from King Kong Xpress to Bonnie’s Breakfast Nook, the All American Diner and Harbor Dogs & Sliders.
For a number of years dating back to the 1950s and into the early 1970s, Bob’s Snappy Service was a mainstay.
