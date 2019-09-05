BENTON TOWNSHIP — The Berrien County Health Department and its board are applauding Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s ban on the sale flavored e-cigarette products that she says are targeted at young people.
Michigan is the first state to impose such a restriction on retail and online sales, which comes in the wake of a growing number of respiratory ailments related to vaping.
“As governor, my number one priority is keeping our kids safe,” said Whitmer in a news release. “And right now, companies selling vaping products are using candy flavors to hook children on nicotine and misleading claims to promote the belief that these products are safe. That ends today.”
The news broke Wednesday just as Berrien health department staff and board members were meeting and discussing the harmful effects of electronic cigarettes.
Dr. Rick Johansen, the department’s medical director and a pediatrician, said that there had been more than 200 cases of severe respiratory illnesses possibly related to vaping reported nationwide, and one death in Illinois. Another related death in Oregon is being investigated.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is investigating six cases in Michigan reported in the last 60 days.
Johansen said one Berrien County resident was treated in Indiana for this type of illness.
“This is a very good step; more will be needed as we wait and wait and wait for the FDA to finally, hopefully act,” Johansen said.
He told the board that he was “furious” that the Food and Drug Administration has failed to adequately regulate these products.
Health experts don’t know the exact cause of the illnesses, but have determined that they aren’t infectious. That points to possible effects from chemicals coming from the combination of the devices themselves and whatever substances are being inhaled, from nicotine pouches to CBD oil to marijuana.
“You can put anything in there,” Johansen said.
Electronic cigarettes were introduced as an alternative for adults who were trying to stop smoking. But health officials have become increasingly concerned about the effects vaping can have, particularly for young people.
Board Vice Chairman Duane McBride noted that 20 percent of high school seniors report that they vape, a rate that has doubled in the last few years.
Vaping has become appealing for teens because it is cheaper than cigarettes, it has no odor and comes in numerous flavors. Teachers report students vaping in the classroom because the odorless vapor dissipates quickly.
According to the governor’s news release, from 2017 to 2018, e-cigarette use spiked 78 percent among high school students and 48 percent among middle school students. In 2018, more than 3.6 million U.S. kids, including 1 in 5 high school students and 1 in 20 middle school students, were regular users.
The governor issued a ban on misleading marketing of vaping products, including the use of terms like “clean,” “safe,” and “healthy” that perpetuate beliefs that these products are harmless.
The claims about e-cigarettes being healthier than smoking are similar to the marketing of menthol cigarettes as less harmful, which turned out to be false, Johansen said.
He is concerned that progress against smoking is being reversed. The U.S. went from the worst developed country for smoking to the best, in part by making puffing uncool, he said, but now vaping is changing the culture back.
Earlier this year Whitmer, elected in 2018, signed legislation clarifying that it was illegal to sell e-cigarettes and other products to minors, although she criticized the bills for not going far enough to protect Michigan’s kids from nicotine addiction.
The American Heart Association, Michigan Health & Hospital Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Pediatrics Michigan Chapter, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and American Lung Association all back the change.
The American Vaping Association opposes Whitmer’s move and threatens possible legal action, calling the ban a “shameless attempt at backdoor prohibition that will close down several hundred Michigan small businesses and could send tens of thousands of ex-smokers back to deadly combustible cigarettes.”
Whitmer also has ordered the Michigan Department of Transportation to enforce the law against advertising vaping products on highway billboards.
The state health department encourages e-cigarette and/or vaping users to immediately seek medical attention if they develop symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, fever and/or nausea and vomiting. Symptoms may occur long after use of a device.
Contact: jmatuszak@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @HPMatuszak