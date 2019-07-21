Is it legal to pick wild flowers? Sometimes when I’m driving I see beautiful flowers growing alongside the road and I want to stop and pick some and take them home. Would it be OK to do that?
Kathryn, from Sawyer
Although police officers don’t usually receive complaints about people picking wild flowers and I’m by no means an expert on flowers or plants, I’ll try to answer your question the best I can.
In checking the internet, I’ve found where it is actually illegal to pick certain wild flowers. If you decide to stop/park your vehicle on the shoulder of the road in order to pick flowers, I would make sure of a couple basic things: your vehicle is not illegally or improperly parked or is impeding the flow of traffic and most importantly, the flowers or plants are not growing on private property. Registered owners or drivers of improperly parked vehicles can receive a ticket and property owners should always be asked for permission before picking anything.
If flowers are growing on state land, I imagine permission would be required from the state. My suggestion would be to contact the Department of Natural Resources at www.michigan.gov/dnr or email them at DNR-Forestry@michigan.gov. If you don’t have access to email or a computer, their phone number is 517-284-5900.
I hope this helps.