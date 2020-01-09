Flu-related restrictions in place at Lakeland hospitals

ST. JOSEPH — As in many parts of the United States, residents of Southwest Michigan are experiencing an increase in the flu. To help protect the health of their patients, team members and visitors, Spectrum Health Lakeland is instituting a revised visitation policy for its hospitals, according to a news release.
Visitors who have not had a flu shot will be asked to wear a mask while in the facility. Also, community members are asked to stay home and not visit loved ones at the hospital if they: Are currently sick and/or contagious; have a fever, runny nose, cough or body aches; are not an immediate family member of a hospitalized patient; are less than 18 years old.
There is no cure for the flu. The flu shot may prevent the flu or reduce symptoms. Medications can reduce the severity of symptoms and shorten the duration of the illness. Most people with flu will have a mild illness and can treat symptoms by staying home, getting plenty of sleep, drinking plenty of fluids and taking over-the-counter medicine to reduce fever and body aches.
People are advised to go to the emergency department if they or a loved one are experiencing difficulty breathing, dizziness, pain or pressure in the chest/abdomen, severe or persistent vomiting, or other severe symptoms.
The Kalamazoo-based Bronson Healthcare system is also issuing temporary restrictions, including at its Bronson South Haven Hospital location.
Visitors to the facility must be 15 years or older. Also, only two visitors per patient are allowed at the South Haven emergency location.