I found a notice in my wallet regarding my reporting for jury duty. I had totally forgotten about it and would’ve been very happy to serve. This was last year. I think it’s against the law to not show up for jury duty, isn’t it? I want to do the right thing. But I sure don’t want to go to jail. Can you please advise me? -- Carroll, St. Joseph
Hi Carroll, that’s a great question that I’m sure many people have also wondered when they have forgotten to call for jury duty. I contacted the Berrien County Courthouse with your question and received the following answer from Trial Court Support Services Manager Frank Sampsell:
Jury Duty is an important requirement of our citizens and a summons to serve should be taken seriously. That said, we know mistakes happen and we do our best to accommodate oversights when they occur.
If a juror misses their service, the court will send them a “failed to appear” letter and give them a one-time opportunity to reschedule their service. Jurors who disregard the letter, or fail to appear for their rescheduled date could have a warrant issued for their arrest and face fines or incarceration for contempt of court.
We encourage jurors with questions to reach out to our staff via email at jury@berriencounty.org.
Carroll, I hope that answers your question about jury duty.