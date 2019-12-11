Freeman touts Lakeshore mention as a top STEM school

STEVENSVILLE — Newsweek Magazine recently recognized Lakeshore High School as one of the top math and science schools in the nation, Lakeshore Superintendent Phil Freeman told school board trustees Monday.
He said that puts the high school among the top 7 percent of high schools in the state and the top 13 percent in the nation.
The magazine released the list of 5,000 of the Top STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) High Schools on Nov. 8. There are more than 38,000 high schools in the nation.
“This is another feather in the cap of people who work so hard to offer our kids the opportunity to have a great STEM education here,” he said.
Freeman said among the STEM programs at Lakeshore are Project Lead the Way, the Math and Science Center, 10 Career Technical and Education programs, FIRST Robotics, Girls Who Code clubs at the middle school and high school, the Whirlpool Innovation Challenge, the Lakeshore Electric Car Club, the Engine Build Team, plus the Science Olympiad Teams at the high school and middle school.
Freeman also announced that the environmental science classes at the high school received an $8,360 grant from the Bosch Community Fund for 10 digital stereomicroscopes.
“This is really a powerful class for our students,” he said. “... This will be one other tool to help them not only do their observations, but to create objects to ... use in their presentations to help support changes that can happen in the environment around us.”
He said that with traditional microscopes, only one student can look at a time.
“These will actually have a screen on them,” he said. “You focus the screen. You can snap pictures (so) you have digital pictures of what you are seeing. Then those can be used as part of their presentations and as part of their efforts to teach and train other people in the importance of environmental sciences.”
Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege