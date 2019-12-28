I had an incident recently in which I knew one of my friends was driving intoxicated. It’s possible they were within the legal alcohol limit, I don’t know, but I was on my way to drive them home and saw them behind the wheel anyways. I didn’t do anything, but should I have followed them or perhaps called the police on them? I trust my friends to know if they’re OK to drive, but it’s still concerning. What do you think is the best way to handle such a situation so everyone is safe? Perhaps buying them one of those portable breathalyzers?
Thanks,
Elizabeth, St. Joseph
I would first like to thank you for taking the time out of your day to inquire about this incident as I’m sure you’re not the only citizen who has found themselves in this situation. I would also like to take the time to commend you for being there for a friend who needed someone to provide them with a ride home.
While we all like to think the best of the decisions our friends and family make, I would caution anyone reading this of the dangers involved when making the decision to get behind the wheel of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. While the state of Michigan has placed the well-known standard of .08 BAC (bodily alcohol content) as the legal limit for operating a vehicle while intoxicated there are still other factors to consider when determining if someone is “OK to drive.”
The consideration I would like to address when anyone is presented with this situation is that Michigan takes an individual’s ability to operate a vehicle in a safe manner into account when determining if someone is in fact operating a vehicle while intoxicated. What this means is it is still possible to be placed under arrest for driving a vehicle while intoxicated even if one’s BAC is below the .08 standard set forth by the state. The state of Michigan refers to this as Operating a Vehicle while Impaired. The state of Michigan does this because they recognize that alcohol effects everyone differently and that due to varying types of body composition, among other factors, not everyone is safe to operate a motor vehicle when they have consumed any amount of alcohol.
As for the question of what to do when one is presented with a situation like this, is that we as police officers are, first and foremost, concerned with the safety of the individuals in our community. The safest way to handle a situation like this would be to follow your friend and contact the police so that we are able to make the professional determination that your friend is able to operate their motor vehicle in a safe manner. I understand that this is a difficult decision to make at the time, but sometimes we have to make decisions that are best for the safety of everyone.
Lastly, I would like to caution everyone reading this that portable breathalyzer units are tools that require regular calibration by trained professionals and their accuracy can be compromised over time due to a number of different factors. These units are also required to be operated by appropriately trained individuals.
I hope I have answered your questions in their entirety and that if you ever have questions regarding these situations do not hesitate to contact our police department. Always keep in mind that designating a sober driver is the safest option for everyone.
