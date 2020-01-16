BENTON TOWNSHIP — A Benton Harbor man listed on the Michigan State Police Most Wanted page for questioning in a Benton Township homicide was arrested Wednesday in the township, according to a state police news release.
Toma Shapel Turner, 27, was arrested without incident at 1 p.m. after being seen in a vehicle on Crystal Avenue by members of the MSP Fifth District Fugitive Team. He was arrested on the charges of violating his parole and on the original Benton Township warrant.
The Michigan Department of Corrections shows that he was originally sentenced from 1 year, 4 months to 10 years for breaking and entering a building with intent on Aug. 13, 2010, in Berrien County.
While searching Turner, officers say they found a loaded weapon.
Turner is lodged in the Berrien County Jail on charges of violating his parole and as a felon in possession of a firearm.
Police did not say what homicide Turner is wanted in connection with.
The MSP Fugitive Team was assisted at the scene by MSP Major Case Unit, Benton Township Police and Berrien County Sheriff’s Department.