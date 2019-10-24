SOUTH HAVEN — A 27-year-old fugitive who had been arrested a year ago in Kentucky for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old minor now faces similar charges in Van Buren County after being arrested in Bangor, with the same girl, police said.
Tiffany Shepherd of Lexington, Ky., was arraigned Wednesday in Seventh District Court for third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Her bond was set at $250,000 cash surety and her next day in court is scheduled for Oct. 30. The girl was turned over to Van Buren Juvenile Court.
A nationwide search was issued earlier this month for Shepherd after she left Kentucky with the girl.
Both were apprehended Tuesday in Bangor after Bangor Police received a tip from Covert Police Department that Shepherd was staying with relatives in Bangor.
“I knew who they were talking about (the relatives). I knew where they lived,” said Bangor Police Chief Tommy Simpson.
Police went to an apartment in the 200 block of West Monroe Street on Tuesday evening.
“We got permission to enter,” Simpson said. “When we gained entry we found the victim in the closet.” The suspect was also in the same bedroom.
Simpson said that Shepherd and the girl had been staying in the apartment in Bangor for a week before being apprehended.
“We discovered sexual conduct going on here as well,” Simpson said.
During her arraignment on Wednesday, Shepherd denied the charge.
Van Buren County Chief Assistant Public Defender Lesley Kranenberg argued for leniency in setting bond because Shepherd was employed, has relatives in the South Haven area and shouldn’t be considered a flight risk.
But Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jay Blair disagreed.
“She’s an extremely high flight risk,” he said. “She’s facing charges in Kentucky, took a child out of Kentucky and brought her to Michigan. She told police she was aware of charges in Kentucky and that’s why she left.” Blair went on to say that even though a personal protection order had been issued by the court in Kentucky for Shepherd not to have contact with the minor, she did so anyway.
Shepherd and the runaway girl left Kentucky in a rented U-Haul truck, staying at various places along the way before arriving in Michigan, according to Simpson.
Shepherd was originally arrested Aug. 28, 2018, in Lexington, Ky., and charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of first-degree sodomy, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. Her bond then was set at $7,500.
The charges involved the same minor.