Full weekend of activities set in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH — Downtown St. Joseph has planned a series of activities for all ages, starting Friday and running through Labor Day.
The weekend’s activities kick off with a free outdoor concert Friday at 7:30 p.m. by Blue Shoes Jazz, at the John E.N. Howard Bandshell, overlooking the St. Joseph River.
On Saturday, visitors can get an up-close look at the sailboats that have raced from Chicago in the first leg of the annual Tri-State Regatta. They can then go to the Farmers Market in Lake Bluff Park to bring home fresh-picked apples, blueberries, squash, tomatoes, cheeses and many other treats. The market is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The St. Joseph River Yacht Club, 1 Lighthouse Lane, invites the public to the annual Tri-State Regatta Party on Saturday for a full day and night of food, drinks, dockside camaraderie and live musical entertainment. The popular band Catfight takes the main stage at 8 p.m. and will play to midnight. The day kicks off earlier on Saturday with a breakfast buffet 7-11 a.m. A grilled lunch of burgers and hotdogs and favorite picnic sides will be available noon-3 p.m. There will be a dinner with choice of New York strip, chicken, or vegetarian, salad and sides 6-8 p.m. Food and drink tickets can be purchased at the door. There will be a $5 cover charge after 7:30 p.m. for non-members.
Also on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along the bluff, regional artisans and crafters will share their talent at the Lake Bluff Artisan Faire.
On Sunday, early risers can send off the sailboats as they race to Indiana. The St. Joseph Lighthouse will be open from 8-10 a.m. to view the boats, with a $5 charge to climb the ladder. The lighthouse also will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday, with guided tours Fridays and Saturday at 10 a.m., through Sept. 8.
On Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., more than 50 vendors will showcase their treasures at Antiques on the Bluff.
Music enthusiasts can also enjoy the season’s last Municipal Band concerts at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday at the John E.N. Howard Bandshell. In addition free horse-drawn trolley rides, sponsored by the Frederick S. Upton Foundation, will be available to all ages from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (weather permitting).
For information about upcoming events, visit stjoetoday.com, facebook.com/stjoetoday, the Welcome Center or call 985-1111.