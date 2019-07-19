Gas tax hike not the way to fund roads, legislators say

BENTON HARBOR — Michigan’s counties need an additional $2 billion to maintain local roads, Berrien County Road Department Director Jason Latham said at a meeting held by state Rep. Pauline Wendzel and other elected officials Thursday.
Wendzel, representing the 79th District, and state Sen. Kim LaSata, 21st District, both Republicans, conceded that more revenue is needed for roads, but disagree with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposal to raise the gas tax 45 cents to generate $2.5 billion annually.
Wendzel said she was not surprised by the figure cited by Latham, that came from the County Roads Association’s Investment Plan, and agreed that more revenue is needed.
“I don’t believe the money should come from taxpayers,” Wendzel, a first-term representative, said after the meeting.
The governor’s proposed increase would saddle Michigan with a state gas tax that is twice the national average, Wendzel told the audience of about 70 that gathered at Kinexus in Benton Harbor.
LaSata said she recently spoke to a driver with Indiana plates, who said he would not buy gasoline in Michigan if the increase went into effect. She predicted that businesses near the state line would go under if the tax was increased.
The House and Senate are both working on their own funding proposals, although nothing specific has been announced. The Legislature is on summer recess. Proposals are “changing daily,” Wendzel said.
One Senate group is focused on funding, LaSata said, while another is looking at the materials that go into roads that could be longer-lasting.
One idea that has been floated is allowing local governments more authority to charge new taxes or fees for roads. They are now largely limited to raising property taxes.
LaSata said she likes the idea of giving locals more control.
The officials said they want to see a fuel tax that is specifically earmarked for roads. Part of the current fuel tax is spent on schools and local government revenue.
The state is spending money on roads, including a 2015 increase in gas taxes and vehicle registration fees.
“I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Wendzel said.
But Michigan is “playing catch-up” after years of neglect, LaSata said.
The County Road Association determined that $3.6 billion a year is needed to get 90 percent of primary roads in good or fair shape by 2029, Latham said. Right now, $1.6 billion is going toward county roads.
Latham acknowledged the increase in state funding, at about $18 million for Berrien County. He noted that his department is doing some projects that would not have happened without the added revenue.
But the additional funds are “critically needed,” he said.
Insurance talk
The officials, along with state Sen. Aric Nesbitt, 26th District, and Rep. Jason Wentworth, District 97, also discussed changes in Michigan’s insurance laws recently enacted by legislators and signed by Gov. Whitmer.
The reforms ended the state’s 45-year history of a “one-size-fits-all,” no-fault insurance plan, Nesbitt said, that gave Michigan the highest rates in the country.
The package replaced the mandatory, lifetime no-fault insurance coverage with options for consumers. Advocates of the changes argued that the no-fault plan encouraged health care providers to charge more, and led to more lawsuits that benefited attorneys and clogged up the courts.
“It may not be perfect,” Nesbitt said. “I think it’s a great example of bi-partisanship getting something done.”
The real evidence was that lobbyists were “either upset, or really, really upset. I guess that means we were doing our jobs.”
Wentworth, who took the lead in negotiations for the House, agreed that hospitals and trial lawyers were not happy with the results.
Senate Bill 1, which goes into effect July 1, 2020, gives residents five options for personal injury protection coverage. Savings will range from 10 percent for people who want to continue unlimited lifetime benefits, to 100 percent for senior citizens and drivers with qualifying health care benefits, such as Medicare or private insurance, who opt out of PIP coverage.
St. Joseph resident Sylvia Lieberg said she is 77 years old, drives only 6,000 miles a year and has never had an accident – none of which is taken into account by her insurance company.
“I’m looking forward to relief,” Lieberg said.
Opponents of the bill pointed out that there would be no guarantees that the rest of the insurance bill, outside of personal injury protection coverage, wouldn’t go up. Trial lawyers maintain the rate reductions aren’t enough to make insurance affordable for low-income drivers.
