ST. JOSEPH — Getting a complete head count in Berrien County during the 2020 Census means a lot of dollars and makes a lot of sense, advocates told the county board of commissioners Thursday.
Missing the county’s almost 30,000 hard-to-count residents could cost Berrien $44 million a year in state and federal funding – at $1,800 per resident, according to Lisa Cripps-Downey, president of the Berrien Community Foundation, which is taking the lead in encouraging full participation in the effort that takes place every 10 years.
That loss would add up to $440 million until the next census takes place, she said.
That’s not an exaggeration, added Kathy Stady, hub coordinator with Berrien County Counts, but a conservative estimate. Based on the level of participation in 2010, the anticipated response rate for Berrien County in 2020 is 80.9 percent – leaving almost 12,000 households that will require a follow-up contact.
More than one-third of the county’s residents will not be counted without extra effort, and even among the least-hard to reach 16 percent will require additional effort to get them to complete the form.
The census includes nine questions and takes about five minutes to complete, but it has a far-ranging impact.
Programs that use census numbers to determine funding include highways and roads, education, nutrition, housing, employment, public health and transportation.
It also affects state and federal legislative redistricting, Electoral College votes and school districts.
The hard-to-count folks typically tend to be immigrants, children under 5, people of color, low-income residents, the homeless, and highly mobile citizens such as students and young people, the foundation reported.
Often minorities and those in poverty have a lack of trust in government, Cripps-Downey said, and might not want to answer questions. Her staff members and community volunteers are assuring residents that the census data is confidential and can’t be shared for 72 years. Census workers take an oath to keep information confidential, and can be fined if they divulge findings.
No immigration or income questions are included.
Another group that could be hard to reach are those with limited internet access, such as senior citizens or those with limited financial resources. That could be a problem in Berrien County, where more than 22 percent of households don’t have access to high-speed broadband technology, and 13 percent fall below the poverty line.
New this year is the “Internet First” method. The first three mailings will ask residents to respond via the internet or by phone, with the expectation that 95 percent of respondents will participate online. The last reminder will be a paper survey. The census process is two months behind because of the 2018 government shut-down, Cripps-Downey said.
To overcome these hurdles, the Berrien Community Foundation has provided grants to nonprofit organizations to assist in educating residents about the importance of the census count, to allay fears and assist with filling out the form. Many of these agencies have close relationships with the people most likely to be missed and those who would benefit from a full count, Cripps-Downey told commissioners. Libraries will have computer stations, with staff available to help with the census. This October and November have been designated as the time for an awareness campaign, with informational efforts continuing from January through June. From March 30 to April 30 there will be a local focus to get residents to fill out the forms, with an emphasis on undercounted areas in May and June. The census count ends in July.
People with homes in Berrien County and elsewhere are being asked to fill out the census for their “heart home,” Cripps-Downey said.
Cripps-Downey encouraged commissioners to talk about the importance of the census, and share information on their website and newsletters, along with sharing posts from Facebook and Twitter.
Commissioner Mamie Yarbrough expressed concern that using the internet will mean too many people will fall through the cracks, and she suggested more door-to-door contact.
“I know how important the census is. Some people do not,” Yarbrough said.
Additional information is at www.berriencommunity.org/census.
