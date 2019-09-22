All along Michigan’s 3,300 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, residents are experiencing rising water levels, disappearing beaches and significant erosion.
“About 15 percent of the United States’ and 50 percent of Canada’s population live along or near the 9,000-kilometer-long coastline of the Great Lakes. About 83 percent of the shoreline is privately owned with property values as high as $10,000 per linear foot of lakefront,” researchers for the U.S. Geological Survey report. “As the result of fluctuating water levels in the Great Lakes, hundreds of millions of dollars have been lost by the 40 million people and by the many industries vital to our economy that are located in the Great Lakes Basin. ... During each episode of high lake levels, rates of bluff erosion increase, beachfront property is lost, and structures and beaches are submerged.”
Property owners are scrambling for solutions.
The New Buffalo Shoreline Alliance is working with the Army Corps of Engineers, which paid for dredging the harbor and putting the sand on the beach south of that city’s pier.
They also are working together to secure federal funding for an offshore breakwall that they hope will lessen the impact of waves reaching the shore.
Other owners along the lakeshore are constructing or are considering seawalls.
The Michigan Natural Shoreline Partnership says seawalls can create problems, because they often fail to absorb the energy of the waves crashing against them. Among the other issues:
n Scouring can happen when wave energy is directed down, scooping out the lake bottom, increasing the lake size and wave height and undermining the seawall, leading to failure.
n Flanking can deflect wave energy sideways to neighboring properties, causing or worsening erosion.
n Habitat can be lost. When that wave energy is directed downward or sideways, it can destroy or drastically alter the underwater landscape, which often includes feeding areas for aquatic life.
n Wildlife barriers are created by seawalls, which by design are vertical and bar animals from reaching land areas. Such is the case for turtles. Unable to climb vertical walls, the turtles are prevented from reaching areas where they usually lay their eggs.
The Michigan Natural Shoreline Partnership offers several recommendations for preventing shoreline erosion:
n Build new homes a minimum of 100 feet away from the lake.
n When rebuilding, keep the foundation the same.
n Minimize impervious or hard surfaces.
n Keep the property natural; do not remove trees, shrubs and other vegetation to put in a lawn.
n Prevent storm water from running directly into the lake.
n Leave some woody branches in the lake to provide habitat.
n Keep the native plants in the lake or only remove a limited amount for boating access or swimming.
n Don’t put in a seawall; there are alternatives.
And for those desiring to restore the shoreline, the partnership recommends:
n Replacing as much grass as possible with native vegetation.
n Creating natural erosion control with plant restoration, fiber logs and plants and some rock.
n Sharing the space with plants and providing safe havens for aquatic life. Plants in the water along the shore help protect the shoreline by absorbing wave energy.
