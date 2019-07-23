Getting paid to study God's word

ST. JOSEPH — The Rev. Phil Bubar, senior pastor at The Chapel, was no stranger to Southwest Michigan before he moved here.
“I grew up in the Chicago area, and went to boys’ camp in Allegan,” Bubar said. “And I grew up working at camp, through college. I had an affinity for this side of the lake.”
In 1995, Bubar was pastor at the Evangelical Free Church in Lehighton, Pa. It was a fine church and a lovely location, he said, and he had been there since 1978, but a situation arose.
“We worked through two difficult situations in the last four years of my ministry in Pennsylvania,” Bubar said. “We worked through them, and everything was healthy again, but I felt that now I need to go and be somewhere else. ... It was a church discipline situation, and it was hard on our church, and we had to work through it.”
Through the pastoral search process, The Chapel congregation extended a call to him.
“I had a heart for this side of the lake, and really, the interview ... I thought, ‘This is exciting, to see what God can be doing here. With my skills and background, this would be a great fit,'" Bubar said.
Bubar said he couldn’t be happier with the decision.
“Oh, we love it,” Bubar said. “We left the beautiful mountains of eastern Pennsylvania – the Appalachian Trail was one mountain range away from where our church was – and traded the mountains for the lake. I like water more than mountains. I love walking on the beach. Our kids, they traded mountains for the beaches and water. And we love it.”
His wife, Lisa, is happy, too, because she is “a bassoon major, majored in music education, and she didn’t get to use her bassoon in Pennsylvania for 17 years,” Bubar said.
The availability of music and performance in Southwest Michigan is exceptional, Bubar said.
“Someone invited us to hear the (St. Joseph) Municipal Band,” Bubar said. “They are tremendous. Lisa became part of it in 1998. There’s the Southwest Michigan Symphony (Orchestra), and the Andrews University (Symphony) Orchestra ... she plays in other venues, and in a woodwind quintet. It’s been wonderful for her for the music. She was a music teacher when I was going to seminary, and she’s using it now.”
Bubar, 66, said The Chapel started in 1978, as a Bible study group, forming as a church in 1980, and holding its last meeting at the old Southtown Twin Theaters before moving to its current location on Washington Avenue.
It’s part of the Evangelical Free Church of America, and has an interesting history.
Bubar said the free church movement began in Europe, where there were state churches, such as the Lutheran church in Germany and Scandanavia. The free churches, including Methodist, Baptist, and Presbyterian, among others, “sprang up because they weren’t state churches."
Unlike the state churches, the free churches were responsible for finding their own pastors, and did not receive any tax revenues from the government, Bubar said.
“Expenses were our own responsibility,” he said.
The Evangelical Free Church in America is a combination of the Swedish, Norwegian and Danish free churches, which merged in 1950, Bubar said.
The church is “committed to preaching that salvation comes through faith in Jesus Christ,” he said. “The other key point is that the free church holds a strong commitment to the authority of Scripture. That is our guidance for life.”
On the other hand, a free church very much enjoys “the autonomy of the local church,” Bubar said.
“We are free to rule our own affairs, as long as we stay with the denomination,” Bubar said. “It’s pretty generous. They don’t rule us, as long as we stay in the doctrine.”
Asked what he likes best about being pastor at The Chapel, Bubar replied, “I get paid to study God’s word. And I enjoy studying and preaching and interacting with people. I love sharing the Gospel of Christ and seeing people come to faith in Christ.”
When asked what he likes least, Bubar had to think for a minute.
“It’s always hard when people choose not to come to your church, or to leave your church,” Bubar said. “Yet, you know God has to work in every person’s life, leaving them where they need to be at that time.”
Bubar is a long-time fan of the Chicago Cubs, and has baseballs autographed by legends Ron Santo and Billy Williams. He keeps them in his office.
A couple, regular weekend visitors from Chicago, would come to The Chapel, and then the husband got sick, Bubar said. The husband was on the phone when he walked into his hospital room for a visit, and, after hanging up, said, “I was talking to my friend, Ron Santo.”
“You’re kidding me,” Bubar said. Then he “gave me two autographed baseballs of my childhood heroes, Ron Santo and Billy Williams.”
Bubar and Lisa are graduates of Wheaton College near Chicago – he in 1974 and she in 1975. He is also a 1978 graduate of Trinity Evangelical Divinity School in Deerfield, Ill.
Their children, Dan and Rachel, are both Lakeshore High School graduates.