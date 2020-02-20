“The Goliath,” the first train engine to make a stop in South Haven, in 1871, is depicted on the large mural being painted by Voorhees at Baseline Middle School. The mural chronicles the history of South Haven by depicting people, particularly workers, who helped shape the town over the years.
Artist Tyler Voorhees is shown Tuesday in his Glenn studio ready to embark on his latest artistic venture – sculptures featuring tools used by workers of yesteryear.
Voorhees, shown working last year, paints a portion of his mural that shows The Forest House, South Haven’s first hotel.
SOUTH HAVEN — A year ago artist Tyler Voorhees promised to return to Baseline Middle School to continue working on a 100-foot-long mural at the school depicting whimsical characters that represent the workers who helped shape South Haven into what it is today.
Voorhees made good on his word and has just completed one-half of the ambitious art project that has become the focal point of the school’s main hallway.