BENTON TOWNSHIP — With nothing but high marks for his tenure, Lake Michigan College President Trevor Kubatzke will stay on the job for three more years.
LMC Board members unanimously reached that conclusion before approving an evaluation that now allows him to continue through 2022.
LMC Board President Debra Johnson made those feelings clear in a brief statement released before Tuesday’s meeting, which preceded the grand opening of LMC’s new Welch Center for Wine and Viticulture.
“Dr. Kubatzke has already accomplished great things in a relatively brief time,” Johnson said. “He led the college in setting new clear and ambitious goals, and has refined and improved the college’s mission. We’re excited to continue on this path of positive transformation for students and for our communities.”
Kubatzke has “done a yeoman’s job in connecting with the community, as well as outside of the community,” Johnson said, before the vote. “He’s been called upon by the state to sit on some committees, and I think that says a lot. It also speaks well for our college.”
Trustee Paul Bergan, the only other board member to comment, voiced similar feelings after the vote.
“I think it should be noted that Trevor has the full support of the board of trustees,” he said.
Kubatzke said afterwards that he appreciates the board’s confidence.
“I want to thank the board for outstanding guidance and advice, and their support. Knowing that you have your board’s support is so important, as you move the college forward, in times of declining enrollments and everything else,” he said.
The board spent a couple months looking over the various categories of its evaluation, including board governance, community relations and the overall direction of the college, Kubatzke said.
“They didn’t really rate me this year – they just gave me feedback and comments in each category. I’m blessed that, overwhelmingly, the comments were positive, supportive, and they feel that I’m doing the right thing for the college,” he said.
The board hoped to finish Kubatzke’s evaluation in June, but held off until Tuesday, citing additional homework that individual members needed to do. The board didn’t meet in July, which meant no action until Tuesday’s meeting.
In addition to the completion of the Welch Center for Wine and Viticulture, Kubatzke also cited the opening of the Todd Center, plus the various upgrades proceeding at LMC’s Napier Avenue main campus, and measures to improve academic performance, as major highlights of his first couple years in office.
“Looking back, it’s hard to believe it’s two and a half years,” Kubatzke said. “But I think the real story here is the outstanding staff, faculty and administration of this college. We couldn’t do what we do, without all of their support and all their hard work. Truthfully, it’s the people of the college that make a difference.”
The board hired Kubatzke in April 2017, then last summer agreed to keep him on the job through 2021.
Kubatzke took over from former president Bob Harrison, whom the board hired temporarily after it fired his replacement, Jennifer Spielvogel, in May 2016, for allegations of unauthorized spending and unprofessional behavior.
Kubatzke served as vice president for student services at Milwaukee Area Technical College for five years before coming to LMC.