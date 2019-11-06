GOBLES — A 25-year-old Gobles man faces a number of charges after leading police on a high-speed chase early Tuesday morning, police said.
The chase began shortly before 4 a.m. when Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies say they saw the driver of a black pickup truck at M-40 Highway and Country Road 388 driving in a reckless manner.
When deputies tried to stop the vehicle the suspect fled eastbound at a high rate of speed, driving into the oncoming lane of travel, according to a news release. The driver then turned around in a parking lot in the 26000 block of County Road 388 and drove back westbound, where he then traveled off road and abandoned the vehicle behind a home.
Fleeing on foot, police say the driver still tried to elude deputies, who deployed K9 Kuno and his handler, who apprehended the suspect approximately 200 yards away.
Police said the driver, on probation, faces charges of fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing, possession of meth, and driving with a suspended license.