ST, JOSEPH — When Bill Campbell was tapped to be the first instructor for the St. Joseph Junior Foundation’s sailing program in 1953, he could have no idea how many people would follow in his wake.
Including his own grandson and namesake, Will Hays.
This is the second summer that Hays, 17, has been a junior instructor for the foundation, taking out novice sailors from the docks adjacent to the St. Joseph Yacht Club. He is the son of Ann Campbell Hays, a 1976 St. Joseph High School graduate and the daughter of Bill and the late Mickey Campbell.
Her family lives in Jacksonville, Fla., but returns every summer to her parents’ Ridgeway Street home, she said.
It was probably inevitable that Bill Campbell’s descendants would get the sailing bug.
Newspaper archives show Campbell, now 95, winning numerous races. In 1940 he skippered a boat that earned the Youth Sailing Championship of Lake Michigan. In 1949 his star boat “Sanderling” came in first place in a Lake Michigan race. He is pictured in 1953 receiving the Whitcomb Hotel Trophy with other enthusiasts. He also took part in races from Chicago to Mackinac Island.
Not confining his activities to Lake Michigan, Campbell sailed across the Atlantic Ocean and in races in Brazil and Sardinia.
Andy Grootendorst, a board member of the foundation, calls Campbell “a sailing rock star.” So it was the logical move when he was offered the job of director of the new program.
The foundation was a vision of Louis Upton, one of the founders of Whirlpool Corp., in honor of his son, Phillip, an avid sailor who drowned while sailing with his friends on the Hudson River.
“He formulated the plans, but he died before they were carried out,” recalled Campbell in a 2003 Herald-Palladium article. “A group of guys – Whirlpool employees – put it all together. I was teaching school in Paw Paw and working on my master’s degree when I got a call that this group had gotten together to form a nonprofit foundation to teach sailing. They made me an offer I couldn’t refuse, so I became the first instructor.”
He was paid $100 a week.
In an interview this week, Campbell remembered that the first boats “leaked like sieves.” But they carried on. An expansion of the boat basin and other improvements were undertaken in 1997. Since its founding, more than 6,000 children and adults have taken lessons, including future congressman Fred Upton.
Campbell was a longtime foundation board member, and continues as an honorary member. He continued sailing to the age of 92.
In the shed used by the foundation hangs a plaque honoring Campbell and Louis and Robert Upton, with their nicknames. For some forgotten reason, Campbell’s moniker was “Louse.”
“Because I was such a great guy,” he joked.
Will Hays remembers watching his grandfather sail into the harbor for the Wednesday Night Races. He started sailing himself around age 8, although he admitted to not being real enthusiastic at the time. He took a couple of years off before going back to the water. A friend suggested that he apply to become an intern with the Junior Foundation, and he was accepted.
After two summers, he is hoping to be a full-time instructor next year. Hays participates on his school’s rowing team in Florida.
His teaching method is to talk a little, with a lot of doing. “I like to sit back and let other people learn.”
He doesn’t usually tell people that his grandfather helped start the organization.
“I don’t like to brag,” Hays said.
