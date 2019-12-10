ST. JOSEPH — Holt Bosse, a marketing firm in St. Joseph, will make the holidays a little sweeter for three local charities, and is asking residents to vote in its Good Cheer Giveaway to determine how much money to give each one.
Vying for a percentage of the $5,000 are Benton Harbor Soup Kitchen, Common Table Food Pantry and Clothing Closet and Redbud Area Ministries Food Pantry. If one of the charities gets 35 percent of the votes, for example, it will receive a check for $1,750.
“We will split $5,000 between three charities, but we want the public to help us decide how much of the money we will give to each one,” said Patrick Bosse, co-president and strategic director of the firm.
To determine the percentage of the donation each nonprofit gets, the public will cast their votes online for their favorite charity. The more votes each charity gets between now and Dec. 19 will determine how big a check Bosse and Co-President Dave Holt will write to each one on Dec. 20.
“It’s a friendly, but heated competition,” said Holt, who added this is the third year their company has provided extra notoriety and funds to a different selection of local nonprofits at year-end. “And – hopefully – it’ll help encourage other organizations and people to give where they can.”
Here’s how individuals can vote for their favorite of the three charities in Holt Bosse’s Good Cheer Giveaway:
• Visit www.holtbosse.com/good-cheer between now and Dec. 19 to learn how each of the three nonprofits brings good cheer to people in need of food in Southwest Michigan communities.
• While on this website page, vote for your favorite of the three choices and click “SUBMIT” to register your vote.
• You can return to the voting page every 24 hours and vote each day for your favorite charity until 11:59 p.m. Dec. 19. You also can share the page link with family, friends and coworkers and encourage them to vote each day for your preferred nonprofit to increase its percentage of the giveaway dough.
After placing your vote, Holt Bosse will display a live, running tally of the percentage of votes each charity is currently receiving on the voting page. Holt Bosse will also post updates on Facebook.com/HoltBosse.
By noon on Dec. 20, Holt Bosse will announce the final split of the $5,000 donation on its Facebook page and will write checks to each of the three charities.