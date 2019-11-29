Good Fellow Drive is now underway

Thanksgiving is over – time to grab a turkey sandwich and get serious about Christmas.
That means Christmas lists, battling long lines at the big box stores, cherished family traditions, and, here at The Herald-Palladium, the annual Good Fellow Fund drive.
It is a tradition dating back to the early part of the 20th century in Benton Harbor when The News-Palladium – a forerunner to The HP – started a philanthropic endeavor to help spur the community to help make Christmas better for area families struggling through hard times.
This year’s campaign is now officially underway. Please take a moment to consider contributing. It’s a cliche, but there is real truth in the notion that it is better to give than to receive. Or as Winston Churchill said, “We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.”
For us the giving season will kick into high gear next Friday when members of the area’s Exchange Club and Lions Clubs will hit the streets to sell the HP’s special Newsie edition. Please consider making their day, and ours, by donating generously to the cause.
The Newsie sales force will be grateful for whatever you give. The more you give the merrier – for Newsie peddlers and for the families that benefit. Last year The HP raised $37,515. Our goal, once again, is to top the $35,000 mark. We can’t do it without your help.
The paper will cover all overhead costs. Every single dollar will be used to buy Meijer gift cards for local families identified by the Department of Health and Human Services. Thank you, and Merry Christmas.