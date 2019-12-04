BENTON HARBOR — It was Giving Tuesday, and the spirit of generosity was in evidence as the Exchange Club of Southwest Michigan kicked off its annual Good Fellow Fund effort.
They are hoping that it extends into Friday’s annual Newsie sale, and to the fundraising effort that continues through December.
At its annual kick-off luncheon, the Exchange Club received a donation of $2,000 from Saron Lutheran Church of St. Joseph, jump-starting the organization toward its goal of bringing in $35,000 for area needy families and individuals.
Dennis Lundgren, a member of the church’s endowment committee, said this was their first contribution to the Good Fellow Fund. He said they were persuaded to make the donation to the charity “by its reputation and its reach in the community, and the number of people that it helps. It’s a very direct way to fulfill our mission.”
Marilyn Frey, another member of the endowment committee, pointed out that 100 percent of proceeds go to help residents, through The Herald-Palladium’s management of the administrative side of the project.
The club held its yearly turkey auction, with members tossing in more than $3,000 from their own pockets, plus the United Federal Credit Union chipped in $500.
David Holgate, publisher of The Herald-Palladium, said the Department of Health and Human Services has identified around 800 people eligible to receive Meijer gift cards, in amounts from $100 to $450, depending on the size of the household.
“That makes a difference,” Holgate said, “and it’s because of all of you,” emphasizing that The Herald-Palladium plays a small role compared to all the other participants.
Members of the Lions Clubs of St. Joseph, St. Joseph Township and Lakeshore, along with Exchange Club members and others, will be at intersections throughout the Twin Cities on Friday selling special editions of The Herald-Palladium for donations of any amount.
The Good Fellow Fund tradition that continues to this day was started in 1920 by Stanley Banyon, publisher of The News-Palladium, a predecessor of The Herald-Palladium, and the initial idea dates to 1909. The Exchange Club was brought on to help out in 1930, and the local Lions Clubs signed on in the 1950s.
Pastor Andy Hannich, an Exchange Club member, pointed out that this makes it one of the longest charitable efforts in existence.
Hannich noted that the bank that held the Good Fellow Fund proceeds in 1931 went bankrupt amid the Great Depression, and The News-Palladium made up the loss.
Neither rain nor snow nor hard times has been able to stop it.
In fact, Newsie lore holds that the worse the weather the day of the sale, the higher the total donations.
“Who can resist someone standing in the cold, wet weather begging for a dollar?” Hannich asked, urging the Newsie salespeople to “look the person in the eye, don’t be shy,” and “make them feel guilty” so they will dig deeper into their pockets and purses.
Hannich insisted that the Newsie folks are actually giving something away. “We set them free from selfishness and materialism” and offer them the good feeling of giving, he said.
One person who was missing from the luncheon was “Head Elf” Dave Slavicek, one of the most enthusiastic Newsies who usually pumps up the troops and mans the busy Napier Avenue-M-139 intersection on sales day.
Exchange Club President Brenda Yenchus said Slavicek is recovering from a serious illness and won’t be at his typical post, but hopes to help with counting all the money he is sure will be coming in.
Last year the effort surpassed the $35,000 goal by collecting $37,516 by the end of the month. The record collection was set in 2017, at $45,184.
