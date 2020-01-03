The Good Fellow drive ended 2019 with a bang, thanks to a sizable donation from a local philanthropic organization.
The Herald-Palladium’s annual fund-raising effort received a huge boost this week with a $6,000 donation from the Schalon Foundation, sending this year’s total over $41,000.
The amount went well beyond the goal of raising $35,000.
Herald-Palladium Publisher David Holgate expressed his appreciation.
“I am deeply moved by the outpouring of generosity that created this near record drive. This area never ceases to amaze with their commitment to assisting those in need,” Holgate said.
The Good Fellow Fund traces back to the fund’s inception in 1920, with area newspaper Christmastime philanthropy first introduced in 1909 by The News Palladium in Benton Harbor.
The Herald-Palladium covers all overhead, with the money used for Meijer gift cards.
The Department of Health and Human Services identifies needy families and individuals to assist during the holidays. Typically the fund aids around 800 people.