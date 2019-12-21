With Christmas coming on fast, the 2019 Good Fellow Fund has raised $29,501.14 toward the goal of $35,000.
The following donations arrived this week:
John G MacCart, $100; Margaret Platts, $25; Old St Joseph Neighbohood, $100; Jeffrey E Richards and Nancy Burch, $100; David and Mary Waaso, $50; St Joe Lions, $115; St Joe Lions, $75; St Joseph Dermatology, $100; James and Jacqueline Tessman, $50; Bradford & Marilyn Frey, $50; Marsha J Meyer, $40;
Fran Stern Kintzele, $200; Norma Nisbet, $100; S.E. Conybeare, $25; John & Barbara Bannow, $100; Benton Harbor Fariplain Lioins Foundation, $1,000; Michael & Laurie Vanderploeg, $100; Benton Harbor Community of Christ, $100; First Congregationial Church - Women’s Fellowship Council, $191.50; Jon and Dawn Schaeffer, $30; Marcia A Bowers, $25; James & Mary Slevin, $100; Ralph Williams, $10; Anonymous, $500; Mid-County Lawn & Garden LLC, $100.