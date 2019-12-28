The 2019 Good Fellow drive has surpassed its goal of raising $35,000 to help out area folks in need during the holiday season. Several big donations put the fund over the top, including an anonymous $5,000 gift.
The drive has now collected $35,912.14 in 2019.
Donations collected this week include: Anonymous, $5,000; Michael & Shirley Leith, $100; Elaine McKee, $11; Rhonda Rabbers, $1,000; Dale and Lynn Stover, $100; Austin Tax and Financial, $200.
The Good Fellow Fund stretches back to its inception in 1920, with area newspaper Christmastime philanthropy first introduced in 1909 by The News Palladium in Benton Harbor.
The Herald-Palladium covers all overhead, with the money used for Meijer gift cards. The Department of Health and Human Services identifies needy families and individuals to assist during the holidays. Typically the fund aids around 800 people.